National Film Awards winners: President Murmu honors Yami, Kartik, Mammootty

Article 370 was awarded the Best Feature Film, while Rajkumar Periasamy bagged the Best Director award for Amaran.

Manoj Muntashir won Best Lyrics for Jaane Do (Maidaan).

Chalchitra Ekhon was named the Best Bengali Film.

The award for Best Hindi Film went to Srikanth, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and led by Rajkummar Rao.

Mithya (Illusion) was named the Best Kannada Film, while Fasil Myhammed's Feminichi Fathima was chosen as the best Malayalam film.