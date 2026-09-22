National Film Awards winners: President Murmu honors Yami, Kartik, Mammootty
What's the story
In a historic first, Gujarat's Ekta Nagar in Narmada district played host to the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honors to the winners on Tuesday. For the unversed, films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, were eligible for the awards. Here are the major winners!
Acting accolades
Best Actor and Actress categories
Yami Gautam Dhar took home Best Actress for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty jointly won Best Actor for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.
Sanjay Mishra won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Bhakshak.
Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja) were named Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Film achievements
Best Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam films
Article 370 was awarded the Best Feature Film, while Rajkumar Periasamy bagged the Best Director award for Amaran.
Manoj Muntashir won Best Lyrics for Jaane Do (Maidaan).
Chalchitra Ekhon was named the Best Bengali Film.
The award for Best Hindi Film went to Srikanth, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and led by Rajkummar Rao.
Mithya (Illusion) was named the Best Kannada Film, while Fasil Myhammed's Feminichi Fathima was chosen as the best Malayalam film.
Other winners
Major technical awards
The honor for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment was given to Kalki 2898 AD.
Abhay Jodhpurkar was awarded the Best Male Playback Singer, while Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won the award for Best Female Playback Singer for ARM (Malayalam).
Separately, Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
The Best Editing award went to R Kalaivannan for Amaran.
Regional films
Other winners from non-feature categories
As far as Tamil cinema is concerned, Dhanush's Raayan was declared the Best Tamil Film, while Committee Kurrollu won in Telugu cinema.
In the non-feature categories, Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi) won Best Film Critic.
Meanwhile, Soundarya Jayachandran took home Best Narrator/Voice Over for Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs.
Manvir Jasrotia was named Best Editor for NDA (Hindi), while Edmond Ranson claimed Best Cinematography for Life in Loom.