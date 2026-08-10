8 months pregnant, Deepika continues late-night shoots for 'Raaka' 

The update comes after reports of Padukone's involvement in the film's demanding schedule.

Earlier, it was reported that she had been shooting almost every day for Raaka, including filming intense action sequences during her seventh month of pregnancy.

Now, with her due date approaching in September, Padukone is said to be in the final stretch of her work.

"She's staying put on set and even working late into the night...The crew and teams are in absolute awe," said the source.