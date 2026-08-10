8 months pregnant, Deepika continues late-night shoots for 'Raaka'
What's the story
Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her second child with actor Ranveer Singh, is reportedly still shooting for the upcoming film Raaka. The actor, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy, is determined to finish her portions before she goes on maternity leave. A source close to the production told Filmfare that Padukone has been working late into the night when required and the crew is in "absolute awe" of her dedication.
Production progress
The actor's commitment to work
The update comes after reports of Padukone's involvement in the film's demanding schedule.
Earlier, it was reported that she had been shooting almost every day for Raaka, including filming intense action sequences during her seventh month of pregnancy.
Now, with her due date approaching in September, Padukone is said to be in the final stretch of her work.
"She's staying put on set and even working late into the night...The crew and teams are in absolute awe," said the source.
Film details
About 'Raaka'
Directed by Atlee, Raaka is a fantasy-action entertainer featuring Allu Arjun and Padukone in lead roles. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh.
The project has been in the works for years, with Atlee previously revealing that it took nearly two decades to shape the story.
It will be released in 2027.
Earlier reports suggested that Atlee and team were planning to finish Padukone's portions, then wrap up the rest.
Future films
Other upcoming film of Padukone
Apart from Raaka, Padukone will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's King opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and Rani Mukerji. It is scheduled to release this year in December.
Meanwhile, Padukone and Singh are already parents to daughter Dua.