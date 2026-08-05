Deepika Padukone to finish 'Raaka' before maternity leave

After Padukone wraps up her part in September, the rest of the cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, will continue shooting for the sci-fi action film.

The source added that Atlee is likely to finish filming the first part by November. A decision on when to start filming the second installment will be made once they complete this one.

Both parts are scheduled for release in 2027.