Deepika Padukone to finish 'Raaka' before maternity leave
What's the story
Deepika Padukone is racing against time to finish the first part of Raaka. The actor is currently shooting in Mumbai and plans to wrap up her portions by early September, reported mid-day. This schedule has been planned by filmmaker Atlee so that Padukone can fulfill her commitment before starting her maternity leave. She will be away from the film until January 2027; after which she will return for any pending promotional work and the second part of Raaka.
Ongoing shoot
Meanwhile, here's when the rest of the cast will shoot
After Padukone wraps up her part in September, the rest of the cast, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, will continue shooting for the sci-fi action film.
The source added that Atlee is likely to finish filming the first part by November. A decision on when to start filming the second installment will be made once they complete this one.
Both parts are scheduled for release in 2027.
Film details
All about 'Raaka'
Raaka is a sci-fi action film headlined by Arjun. The film has been in the news for its star-studded cast and high-octane action sequences.
The film's production team hasn't revealed much about either the cast or crew.
Recent reports have also suggested that Arjun is looking at leading a two-parter film series.