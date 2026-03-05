98th Academy Awards: Date, host, presenters, performers, everything to know
The 98th Academy Awards are set for March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in LA, with Conan O'Brien back to host for a second year.
You can catch the show live at 7pm ET on ABC or stream it on Hulu, YouTube TV, or FuboTV.
Producers and directors of the show
Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are producing again, with Hamish Hamilton directing.
Presenters will include last year's acting winners—Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, and Zoe Saldana—plus stars like Javier Bardem and Chris Evans.
Performances and song nominations
Only two Best Original Song nominees—Golden by KPop Demon Hunters and I Lied to You by Sinners—will get live performances. The rest will be honored through tribute segments.
Nominee announcements drop January 22.