'Duet' trailer: Sidhant Gupta plays grieving musician in short film
What's the story
The official trailer for Sheetal Menon's upcoming short film Duet was unveiled on Monday. The two-minute clip offers a glimpse into a world of grief, love, and music. It features Sidhant Gupta (Freedom at Midnight) as an anxious, grieving musician whose life changes when an inexplicable musical connection pulls him back toward hope. The film will premiere on Spotify on July 30, marking the platform's first-ever short film release. It will also stream on Getaway Pictures's YouTube channel.
Character arc
More about Gupta's character
In Duet, Gupta plays a pianist who is grappling with the sudden loss of his estranged brother during the pandemic.
The actor said the movie follows the philosophy that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
"Some people are stuck beyond measure, beyond any help. Duet begins in that beyond and very sensitively brings you to light."
Filmmaker's perspective
Menon, Bejoy Nambiar on 'Duet'
Menon, who directed and co-wrote Duet with Arpita Chatterjee, said, "As a storyteller, I am drawn to the quieter emotional landscapes we often struggle to articulate."
"After a long wait, it's naturally a moment of joy to finally share Duet with audiences."
Bejoy Nambiar, who produced the project under Getaway Pictures, said, "The film is a reminder that even in our quietest moments of grief, human connection has a way of finding us."
Film details
Cast and crew details
Apart from Gupta, Duet also stars Sayani Gupta and Puja Sarup in special appearances.
The project has been shot by cinematographer Siddharth Srinivasan and edited by Prakash Kurup.
Moinak Bose has done the sound design, which plays a crucial role in creating the film's emotional and atmospheric world.
The score is composed by Sid Acharya.
It also features original compositions by internationally acclaimed pianist-composers Eric Christian and Ben Crosland, with violin performances by Tineke de Jong.