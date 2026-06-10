'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' to end with S03
What's the story
Netflix has announced a third and final season of its hit mystery series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. The show, which stars Emma Myers as the amateur detective Pippa Fitz-Amobi, is based on Holly Jackson's bestselling novels. The upcoming season will be inspired by Jackson's third book in the series, As Good as Dead.
Season details
What to expect from the final season?
The final season will consist of four episodes, exploring the aftermath of Fitz-Amobi's previous investigations in Little Kilton and introducing a new mystery. Returning cast members include Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, and Jude Morgan-Collie. Jackson has teased a darker side to Fitz-Amobi in this season. The third season is set to premiere in 2027 with region-specific availability on Netflix and other platforms like Stan and Sky NZ.
Actor's statement
Emma Myers on returning as Pip
Expressing her gratitude, Myers said, "I'm very happy that we get to bring everyone season 3 of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder. Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout!" "This has truly been an incredible experience, and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I'm very excited to show everyone what we've done. Get ready for a crazy time!"
Producer's perspective
Jackson on bringing the series to end
Jackson, who is also a producer on the show, said, "I am ecstatic that we are able to bring A Good Girl's Guide to Murder to its (bloody) conclusion." "As Good As Dead is my favorite of the book series and it's by far my favorite season too. You'll see Pip as you've never seen her before. It's dark, breathless, horrible and...somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time...if you dare."