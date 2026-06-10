'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' to end with S03

Actor's statement

Emma Myers on returning as Pip

Expressing her gratitude, Myers said, "I'm very happy that we get to bring everyone season 3 of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder. Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout!" "This has truly been an incredible experience, and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I'm very excited to show everyone what we've done. Get ready for a crazy time!"