A. Khan backs S. Khan and Dutt's '7 Dogs' release
Aamir Khan just gave a shoutout to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt for their new international action film, 7 Dogs.
The movie hits Indian theaters on August 21, 2026, after premiering in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.
Sharing the trailer online, Aamir sent his support: "Wishing my brothers Turki, Sanju and Salman. All the best for 7 Dogs film on 21st August in Cinemas."
Alalshikh co-wrote and backed '7 Dogs'
Directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, 7 Dogs brings together stars like Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, plus Monica Bellucci, and Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito.
The story follows an Interpol agent teaming up with a member of the 7 Dogs syndicate to take down a drug cartel.
The film is backed by Turki Alalshikh and his team, and was co-written by the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, so it's definitely got international energy.