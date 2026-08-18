A. Khan backs S. Khan and Dutt's '7 Dogs' release

Aamir Khan just gave a shoutout to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt for their new international action film, 7 Dogs.

The movie hits Indian theaters on August 21, 2026, after premiering in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Sharing the trailer online, Aamir sent his support: "Wishing my brothers Turki, Sanju and Salman. All the best for 7 Dogs film on 21st August in Cinemas."