'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' boosts comic sales
Entertainment
HBO's new hit, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, isn't just pulling in huge streaming numbers (6.7 million viewers in three days)—it's also making fans rush back to George RR Martin's original comic adaptations.
The show quickly became one of HBO Max's top launches and keeps climbing on IMDb.
Both comics are now bestsellers on Amazon
Thanks to the series hype, Martin's comics The Hedge Knight and The Sworn Sword are suddenly bestsellers—ranking #5 and #10 on Amazon for comics.
Both are six-issue runs with bonus sketches, priced at $8 digitally or around $17-$18 in print.
With Season 2 already confirmed, this crossover between TV and comics is getting a whole new generation into Westeros stories.