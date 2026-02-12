'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' boosts comic sales

Both comics are now bestsellers on Amazon

Thanks to the series hype, Martin's comics The Hedge Knight and The Sworn Sword are suddenly bestsellers—ranking #5 and #10 on Amazon for comics.

Both are six-issue runs with bonus sketches, priced at $8 digitally or around $17-$18 in print.

With Season 2 already confirmed, this crossover between TV and comics is getting a whole new generation into Westeros stories.