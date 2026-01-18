'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' drops January 18, 2026
Entertainment
Game of Thrones fans, get ready! A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms—a new prequel series—lands on HBO and Max this January.
Starring Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, it's based on George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg, promising a fresh look at Westeros with a bit more magic and heart.
What's different this time?
This season has six weekly episodes (starting January 18), but what really stands out is the focus: instead of kings and dragons, Ryan Condal says we'll see Westeros through the eyes of regular people caught up in noble drama.
It's a more personal take that aims to show how big conflicts shape everyday lives.