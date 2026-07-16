A peek into Sunita Ahuja's lavish ₹16cr Vastu-approved house
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, who gained fame as a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp, recently gave a glimpse into her luxurious Mumbai home in an episode of Mashable India. The house is reportedly worth ₹16 crore and has been designed according to Vastu Shastra principles. In the interview, she shared that her children Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja were also involved in designing and decorating their home.
Vastu details
A Sai Baba idol, an angel-themed table, and more
Ahuja shared that her home has been designed keeping Vastu Shastra in mind.
The balcony of her house has two tulsi plants in opposite corners, one belonging to her and the other to Tina.
This space is also where she prays and offers Surya Arghya every morning.
Other Vastu-compliant elements include a Sai Baba idol, an angel-themed table with angel figurines and candles, an elephant statue, pyrite, and a large mirror.
Living room
The living room has artworks, furniture, and souvenirs
Ahuja's living room is a blend of bold and subtle decor. The space has been decorated minimally, so it remains spacious yet gives off cozy vibes.
It features cream-toned paneled walls, wooden flooring, and different lighting fixtures that add a designer element.
The room is filled with artworks, furniture, and souvenirs collected during the family's travels around the world.
Expensive decor
Italian sofas, Versace candles, and a wooden bar
The living room also features oversized Italian green and brown sofas, Versace candles, and vintage-style lamps. These elements give the place an expensive aesthetic.
The space also has a giant TV, a PS5 gaming console, and a punching bag used by Yashvardhan.
However, the highlight of the room is an emerald green wooden bar that stands out from the rest of the decor elements.
Family hub
Ahuja's dining table is also in the living room
The living room also has a dining table where the family enjoys their meals together.
Ahuja revealed that this space is the most used in her house. It serves as a gathering place for parties, family time, and meetings.
The living room was also the reason why she wanted her house to be Vastu-compliant since it is at the center of everything they do.