A peek into Sunita Ahuja's lavish ₹16cr Vastu-approved house

Ahuja shared that her home has been designed keeping Vastu Shastra in mind.

The balcony of her house has two tulsi plants in opposite corners, one belonging to her and the other to Tina.

This space is also where she prays and offers Surya Arghya every morning.

Other Vastu-compliant elements include a Sai Baba idol, an angel-themed table with angel figurines and candles, an elephant statue, pyrite, and a large mirror.