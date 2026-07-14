'Lock Upp 2': Sunita Ahuja addresses backlash over abusive language
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, has responded to criticism over her use of abusive language and outspoken personality on Netflix's Lock Upp 2. In an interview with ANI, she defended her behavior, saying she believes in standing up for herself instead of silently tolerating disrespect. She said she won't just "sit around and tolerate everything."
Statement
'I am not that stupid'
Ahuja added, "Tell me one thing, if someone comes and abuses you, what will you say? 'Brother, you gave me one, let me give you two, you give me two more?'"
She said, "I am not that stupid."
"If someone provokes you, what will you say? 'Brother, do it some more?' No, right? Absolutely not."
Empowerment
'Live your own life and live for yourself'
Ahuja said, "I am not one of those women who will just sit around and tolerate everything."
"And through this, I tell all women the exact same thing: live your own life and live for yourself."
"Am I saying anything wrong? No, absolutely not. And which woman doesn't swear you tell me that?"
Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp 2 ended prematurely due to health issues.
On the Judgement Day episode, Govinda made a special appearance with their daughter Tina Ahuja.