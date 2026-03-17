Emily Blunt-Cillian Murphy's 'A Quiet Place 3' gets release date

Variety reported that apart from writing and directing, Krasinski is also a producer on A Quiet Place Part 3 alongside Allyson Seeger under their Sunday Night banner. The film will be produced by Platinum Dunes's Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form. Filming is expected to start in New York this spring. The release date for the film has been set for July 30, 2027.

Franchise continuation

'A Quiet Place' franchise has been a box office success

The third installment will continue the story of the Abbott family trying to survive in a world invaded by aliens that can't see and solely rely on their sense of hearing to hunt. The previous three films in the franchise have grossed a combined $900 million at the box office, making it one of Hollywood's most successful horror franchises. The second film was released in 2021 and was followed by a prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One.