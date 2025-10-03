'Quiet Place 3' gets new release date; avoids 'Superman' clash

Paramount Pictures has officially announced a new release date for John Krasinski 's A Quiet Place 3. The film, which was originally slated for a July 9, 2027, release, will now hit theaters on July 30, 2027, as per an update reported by Deadline. This strategic move avoids a potential box office clash with James Gunn's Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

Production updates Cast and plot details remain under wraps The cast of A Quiet Place 3 is yet to be announced, with details about the story being closely guarded. Krasinski will reprise his roles as director, writer, and producer for this installment. He is producing the film under his Sunday Night Productions banner along with Allyson Seeger and Platinum Dunes.

Franchise success Box office success of 'A Quiet Place' franchise The A Quiet Place franchise has been a major box office success, grossing over $900 million globally across its three films. The first two movies were directed by Krasinski and starred Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. The prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, was directed by Michael Sarnoski and starred Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.