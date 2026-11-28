Why 'Rockstar' producer delayed AR Rahman's payment for 8 months
What's the story
The Dehradun Literature Festival recently featured a candid discussion between acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The duo, who have collaborated on several successful projects over the past 15 years, shared some lesser-known anecdotes from their journey together. One such revelation was that the producer of Rockstar (2011) had refused to pay Rahman for eight months!
Payment delay
The shocking payment delay
Rahman revealed, "The producer didn't pay me for the whole of Rockstar. He said, 'I don't like the music.' I continued paying for the musicians and my travel expenses during this period."
"I didn't even tell Ali that I didn't get paid a penny for this movie."
The composer finally received payment eight months after its release.
Misunderstanding
Miscommunication between Ali, Rahman during 'Rockstar'
The duo also shared a funny incident from the making of Rockstar.
Both Ali and Rahman thought the other was not responding to their calls.
While Ali was waiting for Rahman's response, the composer was working on two songs and three ideas.
This led Ali to think that Rahman was "being too polite to refuse" his offer.
When he finally contacted the singer-composer, Rahman said, "Ya, of course. We're doing the film. I've already made these three songs."
Unexpected growth
'Highway' soundtrack grew from 1 song to 14
Ali shared how the soundtrack of Highway (2014) grew from one song to 14.
Rahman had called him on Skype after Rockstar, asking if he was making a new film and wanted him to do the music.
"I was like, 'Sir, there is only one song in this film.' He said, 'That's alright. What is the story about?'"
"So, we made the film, and from one song the count went up to 14. Now, Highway has more songs than Rockstar."
Unforeseen hit
A least favorite song that became a hit
When asked about a song from Rockstar that they didn't like but became a hit, Rahman mentioned Sheher Mein Hoon Main Tere.
"We tried to make a least favorite song which became a super hit. There's a song called Sheher Mein Hoon Main Tere. And that was number one in the UAE for like four months," he laughed.
Lasting partnership
Rahman-Ali's collaboration over the years
Rahman values his collaboration with Ali.
Their films, including Tamasha (2015), Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), and Main Vaapas Aaunga, are known for their iconic soundtracks.
Rahman also praised Ali, saying, "The satisfaction of working with a person like you makes me feel like I don't need to do other movies."
The Dehradun Literature Festival will conclude on Sunday.