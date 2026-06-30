A24 rereleases 'Backrooms' July 3 2026 with 15 new minutes

'Backrooms' grosses over $330 million worldwide

Backrooms has already made waves, turning a $10 million budget into over $330 million worldwide, making it A24's biggest hit yet.

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as a furniture store owner facing creepy mysteries beneath his shop (with Renate Reinsve and more in the cast), the film's cult following keeps growing.

Even with Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters dropping the same weekend, Backrooms is expected to keep its momentum going.