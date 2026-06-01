A24 signs $75 million Google AI filmmaking deal, fans voice concern
Entertainment
A24, the indie studio behind the recent hit Backrooms, just signed a $75 million deal with Google to develop AI tools for filmmaking.
Fans aren't thrilled: many feel this move puts big tech and profits ahead of the creative spirit that made A24 special.
Parsons blasts AI, Shin defends partnership
Kane Parsons, director of A24's recent hit Backrooms, called generative AI "a symptom of broader cultural and economic rot," echoing concerns across social media.
Even after communications head Sophia Shin said the partnership is meant for "shaping new tools," fans remain skeptical, worrying this signals the end of A24's indie roots.