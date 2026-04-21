A24 to adapt 'Elden Ring' into film directed by Garland

'Elden Ring' film March 3 2028

Mark your calendars for March 3, 2028: that's when Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman will hit the screen in this adaptation.

Bandai Namco is co-producing with A24, and George RR Martin (who helped craft the game's story) is also involved, so expectations are high for a film that really captures what made Elden Ring so special.