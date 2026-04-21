A24 to adapt 'Elden Ring' into film directed by Garland
Entertainment
Get ready, Elden Ring fans: A24 is turning the smash-hit video game into a movie!
Directed and written by Alex Garland, the film promises to bring the game's dark fantasy world and epic adventures to life.
The original game has been a massive favorite since 2022, selling more than 30 million copies.
'Elden Ring' film March 3 2028
Mark your calendars for March 3, 2028: that's when Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman will hit the screen in this adaptation.
Bandai Namco is co-producing with A24, and George RR Martin (who helped craft the game's story) is also involved, so expectations are high for a film that really captures what made Elden Ring so special.