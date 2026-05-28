A24 unveils 'Primetime' teaser with Pattinson channeling Hansen in 2006
A24 just dropped the teaser for Primetime, where Robert Pattinson steps into the shoes of Chris Hansen, host of NBC's To Catch a Predator.
Pattinson nails Hansen's look and voice, and the teaser wraps up with that classic intro: "I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and you're about to be a part of television history."
The movie is set in 2006, right when the show was at its peak, digging into its cultural impact and moral questions.
'Primetime' is Oppenheim's narrative debut
Primetime marks Lance Oppenheim's first narrative feature as director. The cast includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers making her feature acting debut.
The story doesn't shy away from tough topics like the real-life tragedy involving Texas prosecutor Bill Conradt during a sting operation.
This is also Pattinson's first full feature-producing credit, another bold move for him.
Look out for Primetime in theaters this fall.