A24 unveils 'Primetime' teaser with Pattinson channeling Hansen in 2006 Entertainment May 28, 2026

A24 just dropped the teaser for Primetime, where Robert Pattinson steps into the shoes of Chris Hansen, host of NBC's To Catch a Predator.

Pattinson nails Hansen's look and voice, and the teaser wraps up with that classic intro: "I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and you're about to be a part of television history."

The movie is set in 2006, right when the show was at its peak, digging into its cultural impact and moral questions.