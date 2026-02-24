'AA23' is still in scripting stage

Lokesh Kanagaraj yet to finish script for Allu Arjun's 'AA23'

The announcement of AA23, the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become one of the most anticipated projects of 2026. However, according to a report by Movies Singapore, the director has only narrated a rough outline of the film to Arjun so far. The full script is still in progress and will be presented to the actor once it's ready.