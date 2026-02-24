Lokesh Kanagaraj yet to finish script for Allu Arjun's 'AA23'
What's the story
The announcement of AA23, the upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become one of the most anticipated projects of 2026. However, according to a report by Movies Singapore, the director has only narrated a rough outline of the film to Arjun so far. The full script is still in progress and will be presented to the actor once it's ready.
Script progress
Kanagaraj is currently working on the bound script
Kanagaraj is currently working on the bound script of AA23 with his co-writers Chandru Anbazhagan and Rathna Kumar. The team is expected to continue work on the script till March 3, 2026, per Pinkvilla. The film will go on floors later this year and will be a pan-India release in multiple languages.
Viral moment
'AA23' theme music goes viral
The announcement of AA23 has created a buzz among fans, especially after the release of its theme music. The song, titled 23 Theme by Anirudh Ravichander, has already gone viral with over a million Instagram Reels. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to be one of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema.