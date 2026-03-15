'Aadu' officially ending with 'Aadu 3': Release date out
Entertainment
The much-loved Malayalam comedy series Aadu is officially ending after its next two-part installment.
Director Midhun Manuel Thomas shared that Aadu 3 will hit theaters on March 19, 2026, and if fans show up, Part 2 will follow, closing out Jayasurya's wild ride as the lead.
Cast, crew, and music details
Kicking off the final chapter, Aadu 3 brings back fan favorites like Vinayakan and producer-actor Vijay Babu.
The first song Sultaan just dropped (March 14), with Shaan Rahman on music and Manu Manjith writing lyrics.
And for those wondering, director Thomas has set the record straight: no special dance cameo from Nikhila Vimal this time.