'Aadu' officially ending with 'Aadu 3': Release date out

Cast, crew, and music details

Kicking off the final chapter, Aadu 3 brings back fan favorites like Vinayakan and producer-actor Vijay Babu.

The first song Sultaan just dropped (March 14), with Shaan Rahman on music and Manu Manjith writing lyrics.

And for those wondering, director Thomas has set the record straight: no special dance cameo from Nikhila Vimal this time.