'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' teaser introduces Satvika Veeravalli as a dreamer Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

The first look at "Aakasamlo Oka Tara" is here, introducing Satvika Veeravalli in her acting debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

The teaser shows her as a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming an astronaut, even when others doubt her.

Geetha Arts shared, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky," setting an inspiring tone.

Salmaan pops up briefly in the teaser, and G V Prakash Kumar's music adds to the vibe.