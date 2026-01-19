'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' teaser introduces Satvika Veeravalli as a dreamer
Entertainment
The first look at "Aakasamlo Oka Tara" is here, introducing Satvika Veeravalli in her acting debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan.
The teaser shows her as a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming an astronaut, even when others doubt her.
Geetha Arts shared, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky," setting an inspiring tone.
Salmaan pops up briefly in the teaser, and G V Prakash Kumar's music adds to the vibe.
Release plans and more
This film is set for a summer 2026 release across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.
Shruti Haasan also joins the cast in a major supporting role.