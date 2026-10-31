'Udta Teer' director reacts to 'reverse 'Dhurandhar' comparisons

Speaking to India Today, Kaushik said he welcomed the comparisons but disagreed with the "reverse Dhurandhar" label.

He said, "Aditya is a very dear friend of mine. He's like my brother. We were writing our individual films around the same time."

"I used to actually joke with him, saying, 'Your guy is going there from here, and my guy is coming here from there.'"

"So, for us, the comparison had existed since then."