'Aakhri Ride' pairs Roy and Malik to spotlight drivers' struggles

Aakhri Ride, a short film from Cab Tales, brings together Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik to tell a story inspired by real cab drivers.

Directors Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy listened to drivers who shared what it's like some told them they slept in their cars and dealing with money struggles.

The film mixes these everyday challenges with a touch of horror, shining a light on stories we usually miss.