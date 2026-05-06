Sanjay's 'Aakhri Sawal' facing delays; may not release on time

Release delay

New release date proposed for 'Aakhri Sawal'

The source added, "The nature of the film and its plot is such that the CBFC members are being cautious." "The makers have explained to the CBFC committee that their film is based on historical events and records and hence, deserves to be released." "At present, the makers are considering releasing their film on May 15." "Of course, this will be subject to receiving the censor certification on time."