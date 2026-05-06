Sanjay's 'Aakhri Sawal' facing delays; may not release on time
What's the story
The upcoming film Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, is unlikely to hit theaters on Friday, May 8, due to delays in obtaining censor certification. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet cleared the trailer or the film itself. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the CBFC members are being cautious because of "the nature of the film and its plot."
Release delay
New release date proposed for 'Aakhri Sawal'
The source added, "The nature of the film and its plot is such that the CBFC members are being cautious." "The makers have explained to the CBFC committee that their film is based on historical events and records and hence, deserves to be released." "At present, the makers are considering releasing their film on May 15." "Of course, this will be subject to receiving the censor certification on time."
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal features an ensemble cast including Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Sameera Reddy, Mrinal Kulkarni, Nikhil Nanda, among others. The movie is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Dutt under their respective banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. The screenplay has been penned by Utkarsh Naithani with music composed by Monty Sharma.