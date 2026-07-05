Just married! Aamir Khan weds Gauri Spratt at Bandra home
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (61) has married his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony at their Bandra home. The couple's wedding comes after two years of dating and was attended by close friends and family members, including children from their previous marriages. The news was confirmed by Khan's spokesperson to SCREEN.
Relationship timeline
How did the couple meet?
Khan and Spratt first met nearly 25 years ago but lost touch. They reconnected in 2024 through Khan's cousin Nuzhat Khan in Bengaluru, where Spratt was living at the time. After dating for over two years, they decided to get married. The couple has been living together at Khan's residence for over a year now.
Guest list
Guests spotted arriving for the wedding
Khan's children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, were seen arriving for the wedding. His longtime friend and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker was also spotted making his way into Khan's residence. Actor Elli Avram was seen arriving for the intimate festivities as well.
Family dynamics
Khan's previous marriages
This is Khan's third marriage. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, actor Junaid and entrepreneur Ira. After their divorce in 2002, Khan started dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. They got married the following year and welcomed their son, Azad, via surrogacy in 2011. They got divorced in 2021. Khan shares cordial relationships with both Dutta and Rao.