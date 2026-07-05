Just married! Aamir Khan weds Gauri Spratt at Bandra home

Family dynamics

Khan's previous marriages

This is Khan's third marriage. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, actor Junaid and entrepreneur Ira. After their divorce in 2002, Khan started dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. They got married the following year and welcomed their son, Azad, via surrogacy in 2011. They got divorced in 2021. Khan shares cordial relationships with both Dutta and Rao.