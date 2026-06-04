Wedding bells! Aamir Khan confirms July 5 nuptials
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in July. Speaking to Variety India, the actor said, "The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5." The couple has been together for over two years and reportedly chose a private ceremony over a grand wedding.
Wedding details
A low-key registered marriage at home
Unlike most celebrity weddings, Khan and Spratt are reportedly planning a low-key ceremony. Filmfare reported that the couple will have a registered marriage at home in the presence of their families and close friends. This decision reflects their desire to keep their personal life away from unnecessary attention.
About Spratt
Who is Gauri Spratt?
Spratt, originally from Bengaluru, has a professional background in fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has built a career in the lifestyle and salon industry and currently resides in Mumbai. The couple first met nearly 25 years ago before losing touch and later reconnecting. They were spotted together at several events, including the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par.
Family background
Khan's 3rd marriage
This will be Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. He then married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and share one son, Azad Rao Khan. Despite the end of both marriages, Khan has spoken fondly of Dutta and Rao and continues to maintain a cordial relationship with them.