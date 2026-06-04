Wedding bells! Aamir Khan confirms July 5 nuptials

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in July. Speaking to Variety India, the actor said, "The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5." The couple has been together for over two years and reportedly chose a private ceremony over a grand wedding.

Wedding details A low-key registered marriage at home Unlike most celebrity weddings, Khan and Spratt are reportedly planning a low-key ceremony. Filmfare reported that the couple will have a registered marriage at home in the presence of their families and close friends. This decision reflects their desire to keep their personal life away from unnecessary attention.

About Spratt Who is Gauri Spratt? Spratt, originally from Bengaluru, has a professional background in fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has built a career in the lifestyle and salon industry and currently resides in Mumbai. The couple first met nearly 25 years ago before losing touch and later reconnecting. They were spotted together at several events, including the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par.

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