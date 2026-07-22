Aamir Khan exits Ashneer Grover biopic due to creative differences
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has reportedly opted out of the upcoming biopic on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, citing creative differences with debutant director Rahul Mody. The news comes as a surprise since Khan was earlier reported to be interested in the project and had even worked on its script. Shraddha Kapoor, Mody's alleged partner, is also attached to the project.
Disagreement details
'He sat on the script and developed it'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups, and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic."
"He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities."
"But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways."
Film progress
'The real-life couple is now looking to recast the film'
Despite Khan's exit, Kapoor and Mody are still committed to the project.
The source added, "The real-life couple is now looking to recast the film and get a relatively younger name to play the part of Ashneer Grover."
"The conversations are on with two-three top names, and the cast is expected to be locked soon."
Kapoor will also produce the film alongside a leading studio.
Background
Who is Grover?
For the unversed, Grover is a co-founder of BharatPe and gained fame as a panel member on Shark Tank India.
He was embroiled in legal trouble after being accused of misusing company funds, but the matter was settled amicably in 2024. His wife-entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover recently appeared on Lock Upp.
Meanwhile, Khan is currently busy with his upcoming period drama with Ashutosh Gowariker and is also reportedly working on the sequel to 3 Idiots.