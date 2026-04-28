Aamir Khan reveals '3 Idiots' sequel is in the making

Sequel details

Khan reveals he will reprise role of Wangdu

Khan said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I've heard the story and it's wonderful." He added, "The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good - unusual, with the same humor as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later." Khan also revealed that he is excited about reprising his role as Phunsukh Wangdu in this sequel.