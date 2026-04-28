Aamir Khan reveals '3 Idiots' sequel is in the making
What's the story
Aamir Khan has confirmed that a sequel to the iconic film 3 Idiots is in the works. In a recent interview with Amar Ujala, he revealed that the story will follow Rancho, Farhan, and Raju a decade later. The original film, which was released in 2009 and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is still one of India's most loved films.
Sequel details
Khan reveals he will reprise role of Wangdu
Khan said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I've heard the story and it's wonderful." He added, "The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good - unusual, with the same humor as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later." Khan also revealed that he is excited about reprising his role as Phunsukh Wangdu in this sequel.
Film's legacy
Why '3 Idiots' became a landmark film
The original 3 Idiots film was a landmark success, becoming one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Its bold take on the education system, friendship, and passion over societal expectations resonated with audiences across generations. Apart from the 3 Idiots sequel, Khan was also set to reunite with Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. However, he confirmed that this project has been put on hold due to script issues.