Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan get inducted into Producers Guild
What's the story
Shibasish Sarkar has been unanimously re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India (PGI) during the first meeting of its newly constituted Council of Management. This meeting was held immediately after PGI's 72nd Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Bollywood Hungama reported. The AGM also saw the induction of several prominent members into the Guild Council of Management, including Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Zoya Akhtar.
Leadership continuity
Sarkar is 'deeply honoured to be elected as President'
Sarkar, who has been serving as the President for five years, expressed his gratitude for the re-election.
He said, "I am deeply honoured to be elected as President for the fifth year."
"I, along with my Council of Management colleagues, look forward to working closely with all PGI members in navigating both the opportunities and challenges that our industry is faced with."
Leadership roles
Other office bearers re-elected and elected
Along with Sarkar, other office bearers have also been re-elected as part of PGI's leadership team.
Ankur Garg, Manish Goswami, Madhu Bhojwani, and Aashish Singh will continue to serve as Vice Presidents.
Ashim Samanta and Fazila Allana will remain in their positions as Treasurers.
Additionally, Sushilkumar Agrawal and Hiren Gada have also been elected as Vice Presidents of the Producers Guild of India.