'Classic, magical love story': Aamir Khan on Junaid's 'Ek Din'
What's the story
Aamir Khan recently spoke about his upcoming production, Ek Din, featuring Sai Pallavi and his son Junaid Khan. The film was announced a few days ago, and its teaser gave fans a taste of the lead pair's chemistry. In a chat with News18 Showsha, Khan called it a "classic, slightly magical love story." He said he loves "mushy, romantic" movies like these and loved the script when he first heard it.
Actor's insight
Khan praised Pallavi and Junaid's performances
Khan also praised Pallavi and Junaid's performances. He said, "I am so glad we finally went with Sai Pallavi. She is such a good actor and she has done an amazing job." "I think Junaid has also done really well. He is my son, so I'd rather not talk much about it. But I think both of them have done well."
Teaser highlights
'Ek Din' teaser promises a classic love story
The Ek Din teaser, set in a beautiful winter setting, showcases the sweet chemistry between Pallavi and Junaid. The film brings Khan back together with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus. They have previously worked on films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey. It will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.