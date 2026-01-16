'Ek Din' teaser: Junaid-Khan-Sai Pallavi lead a magical love story 

The teaser has been met with positive responses from fans, who have praised it as "something fresh." Comments on social media platforms include statements like "Wow, finally a good movie to watch," and "Finally, a silver lining in Bollywood - feels like a breath of fresh air." Other viewers have lauded the chemistry between the lead actors and expressed their appreciation for the soothing title track.

Film details

'Ek Din' is a remake of Thai film 'One Day'

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the Thai film One Day. The screenplay has been penned by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The film is produced by Aparna Purohit, along with Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, and will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Pallavi's next project after this will be Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where she plays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. It'll be back-to-back Hindi releases for the South India movie star.