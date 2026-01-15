'Ek Din' first-look: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi play young love birds

The much-anticipated film Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi , has been pushed to May 1, 2026. The film will now be released under its original title Ek Din. It will release alongside Riteish Deshmukh 's period drama Raja Shivaji and the Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. On Thursday, makers dropped the first-look poster of the duo.

Teaser release 'Ek Din' teaser to feature in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' A 1.11-minute teaser for Ek Din was recently cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The teaser has been attached to the prints of this week's release, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a comedy film also produced by Aamir Khan Productions. And, it might get released online on Friday as well.

Release clash 'Ek Din' to clash with Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' The film will now clash with Deshmukh's ambitious period drama Raja Shivaji. The film stars Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Jitendra Joshi. It is directed by Riteish and produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.

