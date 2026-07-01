Aamir Khan to celebrate 25yrs of 'Lagaan' at IFFM 2026
What's the story
Aamir Khan, the acclaimed Bollywood actor and producer, will be attending a special screening of his iconic film Lagaan in Melbourne on July 9. The event is part of the curtain-raiser for the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which will take place from August 13-23. This year marks the silver jubilee of Lagaan, one of Indian cinema's most influential films.
Festival launch
More about the event
The special screening of Lagaan will be held at the ACMI cinema in Melbourne, reported Variety. Khan will officially launch this year's festival celebrations at the event. The film, which was released in 2001 and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category, making it only the third Indian film to achieve this feat. This category is now known as Best International Feature Film.
Global recognition
Khan will also attend special event in London
Apart from the Melbourne screening, Khan will also attend a special event at the London Indian Film Festival's 17th edition in July to celebrate Lagaan's 25th anniversary. The film, set in a drought-hit Indian village during British colonial rule, tells the story of farmers who challenge their British oppressors to a cricket match. The outcome of this match will decide whether their land tax is doubled or abolished altogether.
Star-studded history
About IFFM and its history of Indian film icons
The IFFM, backed by the Government of Victoria, has a rich history of hosting major Indian film figures. Over the years, it has welcomed stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. Filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani and Zoya Akhtar have also graced the festival with their presence.