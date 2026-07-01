Aamir Khan to celebrate 25yrs of 'Lagaan' at IFFM 2026

Festival launch

More about the event

The special screening of Lagaan will be held at the ACMI cinema in Melbourne, reported Variety. Khan will officially launch this year's festival celebrations at the event. The film, which was released in 2001 and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category, making it only the third Indian film to achieve this feat. This category is now known as Best International Feature Film.