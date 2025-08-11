Next Article
Aamir Khan on 'Sitaare...' digital release: 'Only way to reach India'
Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, just dropped on YouTube for ₹100 after its June theatrical release.
Talking about the move, Khan shared that only a small part of India gets to see films in theaters—so releasing it online helps more people connect with the story.
As he put it, "In the absence of enough theaters... this model is perhaps the only way to reach the vast majority of India."
More about the film and its story
Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par follows Gulshan Arora (played by Khan), a basketball coach who trains adults with intellectual disabilities.
The story is about learning, acceptance, and personal growth—and serves as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, with inspiration from the Spanish movie Campeones.