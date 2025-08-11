Aamir Khan on 'Sitaare...' digital release: 'Only way to reach India' Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, just dropped on YouTube for ₹100 after its June theatrical release.

Talking about the move, Khan shared that only a small part of India gets to see films in theaters—so releasing it online helps more people connect with the story.

As he put it, "In the absence of enough theaters... this model is perhaps the only way to reach the vast majority of India."