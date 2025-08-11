Next Article
Tovino Thomas's 'Nadikar' OTT release: Where to watch, plot
Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas, is now streaming on Saina Play after a quiet run in theaters last year.
The film's OTT release has sparked fresh buzz, and you can catch it in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi too.
Plot of 'Nadikar'
The movie follows David Padikkal (Tovino), a fading star whose arrogance lands him in trouble. He teams up with Ann Bava (Bhavana) to try for a comeback, mixing humor with some real talk about fame and second chances.
Divya Pillai plays his wife, and Soubin Shahir also features in key roles.
If you're into stories about the ups and downs of celebrity life—with a satirical twist—this one might be worth your watch.