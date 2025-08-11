Next Article
'Mass Jathara' teaser: Ravi Teja's retro avatar is all things mass
The teaser for Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara just landed, showing him in a retro "mass" avatar—think high-energy action, playful comedy with Rajendra Prasad, and some romance with Sreeleela.
The vibe is classic masala entertainer, and it's all set to hit theaters on August 27, 2024.
More about the film
Mass Jathara is produced by Naga Vamsi (Sithara Entertainments) and aims to revive Teja's career after a few misses.
Music by Bheems Ceciroleo has sparked mixed reactions.
Sreeleela, fresh off her Dhamaka success, is looking to make an even bigger splash in Telugu cinema with this film.