Eva Grover reveals abusive marriage with Aamir Khan's step-brother
What's the story
Actor Eva Grover, known for shows like Karishma Kaa Karishma, Bidaai, and Kora Kagaz, has opened up about her marriage to Hyder Ali Khan, the step-brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Grover revealed that their whirlwind romance soon turned into an experience filled with regret and emotional turmoil. She spoke about the decisions that led to their marriage and the warning signs she ignored.
Relationship timeline
They got married after dating for 18 days
Grover revealed that she had only dated Khan for 18 days before they got married. "The truth is, I had dated him for only 18 days. In 18 days, you don't really know a person." "Looking back, I don't think all the blame lies with him. Maybe some of the fault was mine too because it was too soon." "He proposed, I didn't listen to my mother or anyone else, and I ran away with him."
Abuse allegations
Grover reveals her ex-husband was violent
Grover further alleged that the relationship was physically abusive. "Yes. He was violent. I don't want to focus on specific days, but yes, he was physically violent." Despite the abuse, she stayed in the marriage for years because she loved him and believed things would improve. "I was also constantly made to feel that I was the one at fault." "I was told that I was the problem, that I wasn't capable enough, that I couldn't handle things properly."
Parenthood pressure
She thought having a child would help fix the marriage
Several years into the marriage, Grover thought that starting a family could help repair their relationship. "After four years, I allowed myself to get pregnant because I genuinely believed things would improve." "That's what many people in our country are taught, that a child will save a troubled marriage." However, she said the birth of her daughter is what finally helped her leave. "Within a month of her birth, I reached my breaking point. I simply couldn't take it anymore."
Family dynamics
Grover spoke fondly of her ex-parents-in-law
Despite the difficulties she faced, Grover spoke fondly of her ex-father-in-law, late filmmaker Tahir Hussain. "Tahir Hussain saab was a gem of a person. Whenever he got the opportunity, he would speak to me about it. He would get emotional and even cry." She also described her former mother-in-law, Shahnaz, as "a golden-hearted woman."