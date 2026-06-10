Eva Grover reveals abusive marriage with Aamir Khan's step-brother

Relationship timeline

They got married after dating for 18 days

Grover revealed that she had only dated Khan for 18 days before they got married. "The truth is, I had dated him for only 18 days. In 18 days, you don't really know a person." "Looking back, I don't think all the blame lies with him. Maybe some of the fault was mine too because it was too soon." "He proposed, I didn't listen to my mother or anyone else, and I ran away with him."