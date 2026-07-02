No Bollywood reception, Aamir Khan plans low-key third wedding: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot for the third time this month. The actor will marry his partner Gauri Spratt this Sunday, July 5. However, unlike his recent grand party for the 25th anniversary of Aamir Khan Productions, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, this wedding will be a low-key affair, reported SCREEN.
Ceremony details
Their children will also participate in the ceremony
Khan and Spratt will be registering their marriage at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony will take place in the morning, with only close family members and friends in attendance. What makes this occasion even more special is that all of their children will participate. These include Khan's son Junaid and daughter Ira from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, son Azad from his second marriage to Kiran Rao, and Spratt's son from her previous marriage.
Relationship journey
Here's when the couple went public
Khan and Spratt's love story began when they were introduced by Khan's cousin Nuzhat Khan in Bengaluru. The couple dated for a year before making their relationship public in March last year, just before Khan's 60th birthday. They have been living together at his Bandra residence since then. Last month, Khan confirmed that he will marry Spratt on July 5.
Professional details
Who is Gauri Spratt?
Spratt, who has previously worked with a leading hair brand in Bengaluru, is currently helping Khan with his production house in Mumbai. She's a trained hairdresser and studied Fashion, Styling, and Photography at London's University of Arts. When asked if he plans to marry Spratt, Khan had once jokingly said, "Iss umar mein shaadi karna mujhe shobha nahi deta (It doesn't feel right to get married at my age)," but later admitted that he feels very "settled" with Spratt now.