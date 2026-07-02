No Bollywood reception, Aamir Khan plans low-key third wedding: Report

Ceremony details

Their children will also participate in the ceremony

Khan and Spratt will be registering their marriage at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony will take place in the morning, with only close family members and friends in attendance. What makes this occasion even more special is that all of their children will participate. These include Khan's son Junaid and daughter Ira from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, son Azad from his second marriage to Kiran Rao, and Spratt's son from her previous marriage.