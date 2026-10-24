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Home / News / Entertainment News / How Aamir Khan helped Avinash Arun bag 'Prahaar'
How Aamir Khan helped Avinash Arun bag 'Prahaar'
Aamir Khan helped 'Prahaar' director with his career

How Aamir Khan helped Avinash Arun bag 'Prahaar'

By Isha Sharma
Oct 24, 2026
12:33 pm
What's the story

Rajkummar Rao's recently released film, Prahaar, has been winning hearts with its engaging storyline and powerful performances. However, viewers were surprised to see Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's name in the "Special Thanks" section of the credits. To know more about this special mention, Bollywood Hungama spoke to director Avinash Arun.

Director's statement

Khan's role in 'Prahaar' journey

Arun revealed that Khan was instrumental in his decision to take on Prahaar.

He said, "I have thanked him because he got me on board. He suggested my name to Mr Dinesh Vijan."

"He told me, 'Avinash, I think you'll do justice to this subject, and I think you should consider this project.' That motivated me to take up Prahaar."

Ongoing mentorship

Ongoing discussions about potential collaboration

Arun further revealed that Khan has been supporting his career since his directorial debut with the Marathi film Killa in 2015.

He said, "I am really grateful to him because since my first film Killa (2015), Aamir sir has been following my work. Even after Paatal Lok, he called me."

When asked if they would collaborate soon, Arun said they are "discussing a couple of things."

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Career highlights

Career overview of the director

Arun is a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate who has worked as a cinematographer on films like Masaan, Drishyam, Madaari, Hichki, and Karwaan.

He made his directorial debut with Killa and has also directed Three Of Us (2023) and web series such as School Of Lies and Paatal Lok.

Interestingly, he was also the director of photography on all these projects.

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