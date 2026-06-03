Ram Charan trained with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' coach for 'Peddi'
What's the story
The much-anticipated rural sports action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Telugu superstar Ram Charan, will be released on Thursday, June 4. Ahead of its release, Sana revealed that Charan underwent special training in wrestling for three to four months. The director also revealed that they hired the same trainer who had trained Aamir Khan for Dangal.
Training details
Sana on why he hired the trainer
Speaking to IANS, Sana said, "Cricket is a game that we all know. But we took special care in the matter of wrestling." "We brought in the trainer who coached Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal." "We also made wrestlers from Telangana part of the team. We gave special training to all the artists." The trailer for Peddi suggested that Charan's character excelled at various sports, including cricket and wrestling.
Actor's resolve
Charan tore 7 muscles while shooting for 'Peddi'
In a conversation with India Today, Charan revealed that he injured himself three to four days before shooting the wrestling scene. He initially avoided getting an MRI, fearing it would affect his performance. "It was one tear, but now it's seven tears because of the 20 days of shoot," he said. Despite this setback, he remained determined to finish the film on time for its Thursday release. Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu.