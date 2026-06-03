Ram Charan trained with Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' coach for 'Peddi'

Speaking to IANS, Sana said, "Cricket is a game that we all know. But we took special care in the matter of wrestling." "We brought in the trainer who coached Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal." "We also made wrestlers from Telangana part of the team. We gave special training to all the artists." The trailer for Peddi suggested that Charan's character excelled at various sports, including cricket and wrestling.

Actor's resolve

Charan tore 7 muscles while shooting for 'Peddi'

In a conversation with India Today, Charan revealed that he injured himself three to four days before shooting the wrestling scene. He initially avoided getting an MRI, fearing it would affect his performance. "It was one tear, but now it's seven tears because of the 20 days of shoot," he said. Despite this setback, he remained determined to finish the film on time for its Thursday release. Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu.