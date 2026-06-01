Where to watch Ram Charan's 'Peddi' after theatrical run

In Peddi, Charan plays the titular role while Kapoor portrays Achiyamma. The film tells the story of a young man from a village who excels in cricket, wrestling, and running. As he faces various challenges in life, he works hard to prove himself and create his distinctive identity. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu , and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It features music by AR Rahman .

Actor's insights

Ram Charan on his upbringing

In a recent interview with Times Group Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar, Charan spoke about his normal upbringing, despite being the son of superstar Chiranjeevi. He said, "Since I was a kid, I never considered all these elements to be an advantage or disadvantage. I've never looked at it in that light." "I've seen my dad (Chiranjeevi) be so normal and simple. He finishes 18 hours of work and comes home and presses my mom's leg."