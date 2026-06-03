Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding on the cards this July?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (61) is reportedly set to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony at his home on July 5. The couple has been dating for over a year now and had last year announced their relationship publicly on the occasion of Khan's 60th birthday. The wedding will be a registered marriage with only family members and close friends in attendance, reported Hauterrfly.

Family gathering 'They have built a happy, stable life together' A source close to the couple told the outlet, "Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now." "They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present." The source further revealed that July 5 has been chosen as their special day, with both families expected to come together for the occasion.

Family ties Preparations for the wedding are already underway Over the years, Khan has been lauded for his amicable relationships with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The actor has always stressed the importance of family, and those close to him believe that the upcoming ceremony will be a reflection of this sentiment. Reportedly, the preparations for the wedding are already underway.

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