Did Aamir Khan step into Marathi v/s Hindi debate?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan indirectly weighed in on the Marathi versus Hindi language debate in Maharashtra on Thursday. The issue came to the fore during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. After casting his vote, Khan spoke to the media in Marathi but was asked by some journalists to repeat his message in Hindi.

Details 'Hindi mein? Yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai...' When asked to speak in Hindi, Khan smiled and said, "Hindi mein? Yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai (In Hindi? This is Maharashtra)." The journalist said the footage will also go to Delhi. "Oh, it will go to Delhi as well? Very good arrangements have been made. I would appeal to everyone: come and cast your valuable vote," he added.

Political backdrop The Hindi v/s Marathi debate in Maharashtra The Hindi and Marathi row has intensified in the lead-up to the BMC elections. BJP leader Kripashankar Singh's statement that a Hindi speaker will be Mumbai's next Mayor sparked strong reactions from Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who have reunited after two decades. The Thackerays have urged the 'Marathi Manoos' not to get divided and warned that this is their last chance to unite for Marathi and Maharashtra.

