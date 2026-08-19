Aamir rejected ₹60cr OTT deal for Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947'?

The report revealed that an OTT platform had offered over ₹60 crore for Batwara 1947's digital rights last year, a deal that Deol was excited about.

Khan reportedly rejected the offer as he was exploring other options for the film's release.

This decision didn't sit well with Deol, especially since Batwara 1947 underperformed at the box office and its OTT rights are now valued at only ₹30 crore.

Apparently, Deol has a deal to bag 50% share of the profits.