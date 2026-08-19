Aamir rejected ₹60cr OTT deal for Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947'?
What's the story
The recent release of Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sunny Deol, has reportedly been marred by disagreements between the two actors. According to a report by Filmfare, the film's delayed release and changes in its distribution strategy led to serious differences between Khan and Deol. The film was originally scheduled for release in January 2025 but was pushed to June. It was then pushed even further due to various reasons, finally premiering on August 14, 2026.
Dispute details
OTT rights deal sparks tension
The report revealed that an OTT platform had offered over ₹60 crore for Batwara 1947's digital rights last year, a deal that Deol was excited about.
Khan reportedly rejected the offer as he was exploring other options for the film's release.
This decision didn't sit well with Deol, especially since Batwara 1947 underperformed at the box office and its OTT rights are now valued at only ₹30 crore.
Apparently, Deol has a deal to bag 50% share of the profits.
Professional conduct
'Batwara 1947' fails to impress at box office
To note, Khan was busy with Sitaare Zameen Par at that time and experimenting with the pay-per-view model on YouTube. Ultimately, he released SZP on OTT as well.
No matter what, both Khan and Deol have remained professional.
They appeared on various platforms to promote Batwara 1947 together, even featuring on a Kaun Banega Crorepati episode.
The film received positive reviews but failed to perform well at the box office compared to its direct competitor Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi.