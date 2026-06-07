'Lagaan' turns 25: Aamir Khan to host reunion bash
What's the story
Aamir Khan is gearing up for an emotional reunion with the cast and crew of his Oscar-nominated film, Lagaan (2001), which will be re-released in cinemas on June 12. The film completes 25 years on June 15, and to celebrate this milestone, Khan will host a party next weekend, reported Bollywood Hungama. The bash will also mark the silver jubilee of Aamir Khan Productions.
Details
Who will be invited to the bash?
The reunion party will be held on Saturday, June 13, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. A source told the portal that the entire team of Lagaan has been invited. "This doesn't just include the principal and supporting cast, but every unit member and others who contributed to the film," they said. "It'll be a huge reunion for the whole team, and they'll go down memory lane and share their memories associated with Lagaan." Ashutosh Gowariker directed the movie.
Anticipation
Khan is 'eagerly' looking forward to the reunion
The source added that Khan is "quite excited to host the bash and celebrate a film that is close to his heart." "He's eagerly looking forward to meeting the team and having a gala time with them. It'll surely be an evening to remember." Lagaan narrated the story of a drought-struck village in pre-Independence India where villagers challenge British officers in a cricket match as their last hope to escape tax.
Personal updates
Khan will get married this July
Meanwhile, Khan is currently on vacation in Los Angeles with Gauri Spratt. The couple is expected to return later this week as they are set to tie the knot on July 5. A month after their wedding, Khan's much-anticipated production Batwara (earlier titled Lahore 1947) will hit theaters on August 13. The film marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi and also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, among others.