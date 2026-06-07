'Lagaan' turns 25: Aamir Khan to host reunion bash

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Who will be invited to the bash?

The reunion party will be held on Saturday, June 13, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. A source told the portal that the entire team of Lagaan has been invited. "This doesn't just include the principal and supporting cast, but every unit member and others who contributed to the film," they said. "It'll be a huge reunion for the whole team, and they'll go down memory lane and share their memories associated with Lagaan." Ashutosh Gowariker directed the movie.