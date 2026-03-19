Aamir Khan to attend IFFD 2026, interact with children

Interaction focus

Session to focus on nurturing children's potential

The interaction will delve into the themes of Sitaare Zameen Par, with Khan and Prasanna discussing the significance of recognizing and nurturing every child's unique potential. This session is being touted as one of the major public events at IFFD 2026, allowing children to ask questions and share their thoughts. Audiences, including children and families, have been urged to register in advance for both the screening and discussion.