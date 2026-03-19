Aamir Khan to attend IFFD 2026, interact with children
What's the story
Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker RS Prasanna will be interacting with kids at the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 after a special screening of their movie Sitaare Zameen Par, reported Bollywood Hungama. The interaction is scheduled for March 26 at 1:00pm at Bharat Mandapam. Meanwhile, the movie also stars Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh.
Interaction focus
Session to focus on nurturing children's potential
The interaction will delve into the themes of Sitaare Zameen Par, with Khan and Prasanna discussing the significance of recognizing and nurturing every child's unique potential. This session is being touted as one of the major public events at IFFD 2026, allowing children to ask questions and share their thoughts. Audiences, including children and families, have been urged to register in advance for both the screening and discussion.
Festival highlights
Highlights of IFFD 2026
The IFFD 2026 will be held from March 25 to 31 at various venues in Delhi. The festival will showcase over 130 screenings from 47 countries, handpicked from more than 2,000 entries across 101 countries. In addition to movie screenings, the festival will feature panel discussions, masterclasses, the CineXchange film market, and a Cineverse Expo designed to connect filmmakers with producers and industry platforms. Screenings are scheduled at multiplexes operated by PVR INOX.