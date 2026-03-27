Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to streaming: Release date

'Sitaaron Ke Sitaare' will also stream on SonyLIV

SonyLIV will also stream Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, a documentary shining a light on the parents of the neurodivergent cast. Aamir calls them "the real superstars" and says the project is a tribute to their journey.

Fun fact: < em>Sitaare Zameen Par is seen as a spiritual sequel to his classic < em>Taare Zameen Par and has already made waves with ₹265 crore at the box office.