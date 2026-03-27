Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to streaming: Release date
Entertainment
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par drops on SonyLIV on April 3, 2026, so if you missed it in theaters last year, here's your chance.
The film stars Genelia Deshmukh and introduces 10 neurodivergent actors making their debut, aiming to reach even more viewers through streaming.
'Sitaaron Ke Sitaare' will also stream on SonyLIV
SonyLIV will also stream Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, a documentary shining a light on the parents of the neurodivergent cast. Aamir calls them "the real superstars" and says the project is a tribute to their journey.
Fun fact: < em>Sitaare Zameen Par is seen as a spiritual sequel to his classic < em>Taare Zameen Par and has already made waves with ₹265 crore at the box office.