Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release on YouTube: Details
Aamir Khan Productions is shaking things up by releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube as a pay-per-view film—no Netflix or other big streamers involved.
Starting early next month, you can rent it for ₹99 per view, marking a significant move in the Indian film industry by adopting this direct-to-audience approach.
Experts say this strategy could work best for mid-budget films and big names who don't need instant OTT deals.
With theater attendance down since the pandemic but digital viewing on the rise, Sitaare Zameen Par's strong box office run (₹166.2 crore on a sub-₹100 crore budget) makes it a bold test case.
If it clicks, we might see more movies heading straight to your screen—on your terms.