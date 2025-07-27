'The Odyssey' in Western Sahara: Controversy behind Christopher Nolan's choice
Christopher Nolan's new film, "The Odyssey," is making headlines—not just for its story, but because it was filmed near Dakhla in Western Sahara.
This area has been controlled by Morocco since 2020, but the Polisario Front (representing the Sahrawi people) says filming there ignores their claim to the land and international standards.
While tensions between Morocco and the Sahrawi persist, there's no direct conflict at the movie site.
Why Morocco is invested in this narrative
Choosing Dakhla isn't just about scenery—experts say Morocco uses big productions like this to reinforce its hold on Western Sahara.
The film brings investment and tourism, which Moroccan officials see as a win for local growth.
Fun fact: Morocco has been a go-to spot for Hollywood classics like "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Gladiator," with more filmmakers heading there every year thanks to government support for the industry.