'The Odyssey' in Western Sahara: Controversy behind Christopher Nolan's choice Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Christopher Nolan's new film, "The Odyssey," is making headlines—not just for its story, but because it was filmed near Dakhla in Western Sahara.

This area has been controlled by Morocco since 2020, but the Polisario Front (representing the Sahrawi people) says filming there ignores their claim to the land and international standards.

While tensions between Morocco and the Sahrawi persist, there's no direct conflict at the movie site.