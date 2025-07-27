'Peacemaker' season 2 promises more action, humor, and personal struggles

Season 2 will introduce these new villains

Six new DC villains are in the mix:

White Dragon might show up in surprising ways; Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) wants payback for his son;

Red St. Wild (Michael Rooker) threatens Eagly; Judomaster is back but whose side is he on?

Plus, Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) brings shady vibes, and White Rabbit (Brey Noelle) debuts with super speed and cloning tricks.

Expect big challenges for Peacemaker as he juggles chaos and his own inner battles.