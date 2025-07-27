Next Article
'Peacemaker' season 2 promises more action, humor, and personal struggles
John Cena returns as Peacemaker on August 21 with a season that's all about wild action and deeper personal struggles.
This time, he's not just fighting bad guys—he's facing the fallout from The Suicide Squad while trying to figure out who he really is.
Season 2 will introduce these new villains
Six new DC villains are in the mix:
White Dragon might show up in surprising ways; Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) wants payback for his son;
Red St. Wild (Michael Rooker) threatens Eagly; Judomaster is back but whose side is he on?
Plus, Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) brings shady vibes, and White Rabbit (Brey Noelle) debuts with super speed and cloning tricks.
Expect big challenges for Peacemaker as he juggles chaos and his own inner battles.